Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Avista worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVA. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

