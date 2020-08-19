B. Riley Comments on Legacy Housing Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $380.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

