Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.59 ($3.05).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.