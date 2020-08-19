Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth about $2,517,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

