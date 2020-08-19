Bata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $302.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Bata has a total market cap of $75,494.28 and approximately $302.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00533254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

