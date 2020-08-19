Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.72 Per Share

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

