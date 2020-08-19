BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel Sells 8,827 Shares

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $50,490.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 374,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amir Avniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Amir Avniel sold 13,364 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $73,769.28.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Amir Avniel sold 9,378 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $49,703.40.

On Monday, August 10th, Amir Avniel sold 6,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $37,398.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Amir Avniel sold 12,391 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $73,602.54.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amir Avniel sold 14,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $91,486.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Amir Avniel sold 6,800 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $42,568.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $94.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.67.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

