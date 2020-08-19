BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur Sells 4,413 Shares of Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $25,242.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Ron Bentsur sold 6,680 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $36,940.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,689 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $24,851.70.

On Monday, July 27th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $30,829.59.

On Monday, August 10th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $18,628.54.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.67. BeyondAirInc . has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

