BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.06

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.06 and traded as high as $25.59. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 259,319 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.