BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

BJ stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

