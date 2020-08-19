BofA Securities Lowers AEGON (NYSE:AEG) to Underperform

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

AEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ING Group lowered AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AEGON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AEGON by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 266.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 53,327 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AEGON by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 65,330 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

