BofA Securities Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Buy

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $290.00. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.94.

Shares of HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

