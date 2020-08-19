BonusCloud Achieves Market Cap of $702,562.25 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $702,562.25 and $230.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.61 or 0.05441372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045626 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

