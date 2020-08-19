BP plc (NYSE:BP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

BP stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $827,751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after buying an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $67,609,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $63,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

