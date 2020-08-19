Bread Price Reaches $0.15 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $970,830.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.61 or 0.05441372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

