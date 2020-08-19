Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $396,479.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,243. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $154.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

