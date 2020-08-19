Brokerages Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $25.65

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

