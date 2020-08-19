Brokerages Set Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $330.25

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $121,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $307.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.09. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

