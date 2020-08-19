Brokerages Set Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target at $130.22

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYOK shares. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other Myokardia news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

