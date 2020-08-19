Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $45.88

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

