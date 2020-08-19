Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE UBS opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

