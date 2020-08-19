Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.