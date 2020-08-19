Brokers Offer Predictions for Extendicare Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Extendicare in a research report issued on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian cut Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.08.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of $511.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

