Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Brunswick worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -259.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CL King lifted their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

