Burst Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,205.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Burst has a market cap of $10.74 million and $111,205.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Burst has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,101,636,644 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.