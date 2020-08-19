Cantor Fitzgerald Trims GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price to $134.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $192.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.46.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.