Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €96.13 ($113.09).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFX. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of AFX stock opened at €91.00 ($107.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €93.87. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 52 week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.