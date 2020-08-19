CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

