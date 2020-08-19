Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $221.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.