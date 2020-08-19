Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 91.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

