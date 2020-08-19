Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00022454 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.89 million and $144,380.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.61 or 0.05441372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

