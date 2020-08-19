Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.46

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $15.10. Cincinnati Bell shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 892,420 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,440,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 64.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,956,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after purchasing an additional 770,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 101,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 67.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 542,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

