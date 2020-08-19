Citigroup Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $45.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

BIP opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.81 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,876,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265,678 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20,509.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,273,000 after buying an additional 2,257,855 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,508,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,668 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

