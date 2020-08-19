CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day moving average of $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.