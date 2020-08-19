Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,973. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 137,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.