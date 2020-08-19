Compass Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

