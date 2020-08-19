Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.