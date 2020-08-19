Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Continental’s payout ratio is presently -34.78%.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

