Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra cut their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of CPRT opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Copart by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

