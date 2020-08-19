Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corelogic worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter worth $188,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLGX. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.