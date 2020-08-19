CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CoStar Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in CoStar Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.08.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $828.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $758.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.