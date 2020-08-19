Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on 1COV. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.59 ($45.40).

Shares of 1COV opened at €39.13 ($46.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

