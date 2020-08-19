Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

CIK stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

