Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cree updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.24–0.2 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.24)-($0.20) EPS.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

Get Cree alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.