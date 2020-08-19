Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Buy Rating at Charter Equity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Charter Equity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Cree’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 299.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

