Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

CREE traded down $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. 45,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,048 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cree by 69.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cree by 564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,482 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

