Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $203-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.37 million.Cree also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.24–0.2 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CREE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

