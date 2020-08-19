Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $74.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after buying an additional 2,327,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $318,799,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517,327 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,420,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

