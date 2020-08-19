Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.24–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.39 million.Cree also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.24)-($0.20) EPS.

CREE stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.