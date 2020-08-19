CX Institutional Purchases 1,167 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 147,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.